NHILL Aerodrome will be celebrating the re-opening of a historic building with a day of high-octane skydiving fun. On Saturday, March 19, the aerodrome will host the NAHC Historic Engineering Expo, opening its doors to the public to celebrate the refurbishment of its aeradio building. Mallee member Anne Webster will officially open the building, which was refurbished to bring it back to its original 1930s condition. Built for the Department of Civil Aviation, it was an essential link in the fledgling aviation industry and operated until 1964. It is one of only two remaining of the original nineteen built across Australia. After being decommissioned the building was used by the Nhill Apex Club and later handed to the Nhill Aviation Heritage Centre to maintain. Plaques will also be presented by members of Engineering Heritage Victoria in recognition of Nhill's unique engineering history at the aerodrome. South Australian based company, SA Skydiving, will be offering jumps throughout the day at the aerodrome. To book, visit http://www.saskydiving.com.au/book-online/skydive-nhill/. Prices range from $349 - $529. More details are available on the website.

