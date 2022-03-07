news, local-news,

LEADERS from SCT Logistics met with Wimmera farmers and members from Grain Growers at the Wimmera Intermodal Freight Terminal on Thursday, March 3, to discuss the current state of mass transport. Grain Grower national policy group member and farmer Daniel Keam said the freight was an investment for the area. "This is fantastic for the region," he said. "Especially the faith SCT is showing in the region and the investment they're providing. "As a grower, it's quite heartening to see such an investment in our area. There are such possibilities for the future. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's very inspiring. SCT have big ideas for the region." Mr Keam said it was also an excellent opportunity to get some farmers together to discuss "This has been the first opportunity for Grain Growers to show something in the region since the beginning of COVID," he said. "It's an interest for growers (the freight terminal)." The terminal was built in 2013 and carried on about 15,000 boxes yearly; its maximum capacity is near 23,000 boxes. SCT Logistics' Craig Scott said the Dooen terminal is a crucial cross point between Melbourne and Adelaide. "This will attract other agriculture sectors over the next 10 years," he said. SCT General Manager for Ports and Government Relations Matt Eryurek hosted the forum. "We're quite embedded in the grain industry because we do grain boxes from Dooen to the port," he said. "We wanted to highlight our value in the supply chain - how we work with the local trucking community to pick up containers into Dooen but also how we run empties from the port and run into the terminals as full. "We are adjacent to Wimmera Agriculture Logistics Hub, which is vacant. "We're working collaboratively with council to hopefully get a farmer, or someone from the broader community to consider this area as an investment area to either build a packing site, cold refrigeration site or warehouse site because we strongly believe as a company, with population growth there will be a hive of activity." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/42525663-d459-4fb2-b60a-7b9bfe1ffec7.jpg/r0_65_3781_2201_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg