A huge day of racing and entertainment for the whole family is planned for the Edenhope Cup on Saturday March 12, according to Edenhope Racing Club manager Tammy Pretlove. Gates to the track open at 11 am with eight races scheduled across the day as well as live music from Horsham's Darryn Wardle. READ MORE: "We are looking forward to it," Pretlove told the Wimmera Mail-Times on Thursday March 3. "Fashions on the field will be back in its traditional format, which will be fantastic. We had to hold it virtually last year. "We've got free activities for the kids all day and also the first 40 children through the gate will receive a little entertainment bag." Unlike many other community events the Edenhope Cup was fortunately able to go ahead in 2020 and 2021 without crowd restrictions. Ahead of this year's edition, Pretlove has been impressed by the public's response and said "everything's indicating so far that it will be a decent crowd". "We've sold out of our marquee umbrella packages, so that's a good sign going forward," she said. "We're trying a new format with a cocktail garden this year, which is a more casual approach to a marquee and they're selling quite constantly too." MORE NEWS: Country Racing is also running a campaign called 'Country Racing Says Thanks' to reward essential workers for all the adversity they have faced in recent years. "There's a few categories of essential workers and if you qualify you can get a free general admission ticket for yourself and a guest into the races," Pretlove said.

