news, local-news,

The buzz made by the best-selling Wimmera picture book is set to continue, with a short documentary in the works chronicling the stories behind the photos. The short documentary will feature interviews with the photographers of the book detailing how the project came together - and will premiere at the Dimboola Steampunk Festival. Wimmera book author Adam McNicol said the documentary was created due to the book's initial launch being cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. The book launch was intended to coincide with the original date of the Dimboola Steampunk Festival, which had to be re-scheduled as well. READ MORE: "We are going to make a really well-produced launch video to play at the steampunk festival," he said. "Obviously the book has been out for a while, but it is interesting to show how exactly it came together. "I think it is great hearing people talk about why they love the Wimmera and why the Wimmera is important to them in their own voices." Since the book's Father's Day launch it has sold more than 5000 - just behind 2020's Mallee book, which has sold more than 7500 copies. Mr McNicol said the impact of the two books had "changed his life", and he was pleased with the reception they had received from both communities. "I had a crazy dream to get these star photographers in and do a photo documentary of rural Victoria," he said. "The project has changed my life completely. I spent ten years going down to Melbourne - covering mainly footy and the AFL. Now I commute the other way. It is just unreal it has changed my life in the book." The Dimboola Steampunk Festival will be hosted on April 23, to buy tickets visit: https://www.trybooking.com/BXWXR. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/65126474-ff12-4ab2-aa04-eafb0e80fd88.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg