Sunday Horsham The Horsham Fishing Competition is an annual event held on the banks of the Wimmera River during the Labour Day weekend. Prizes donated by local businesses total over $60,000 that are all distributed to winner of different categories. Thursday Horsham The Rubens at the Horsham Town Hall from 8pm on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Sign up for Rubens' tour presale via arep.co/m/wasteadaytour. READ MORE: Thursday, March 31 Kaniva The West Wimmera Shire Council along with the Victorian Seniors Festival Reimagined will be hosting country songwriter Tania Kernaghan at the Kaniva Recreation Reserve. A free bus will be available leaving from Apsley to Edenhope via Goroke to Kaniva. Saturday, April 9 Warracknabeal The Manhari Metals Wimmera Eighth Mile Championship is now scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022. This is the club's eighth mile drags event, run pursuant to ANDRA regulations and standards. Held at the Warracknabeal Airport. For more details visit https://fb.me/e/1kKE0okql. Saturday, April 23 Dimboola Come to a most peculiar night event and be illuminated at the Wimmera Steampunk Festival. Set in the 19th-century railway town of Dimboola, the event blends Victoriana and imagination. The street party includes a night market with stalls and refreshments, short films, bands and lighting installations. Celebrate the wonder of life again and see the Wimmera differently. Friday, May 6 Halls Gap For years, twin brothers Jack and Patrick Pierce's high energy duo Pierce Brothers has been a staple of the Australian indie-folk/ blues & roots scene. They have headlined sold out venues the world over. For more information visit https://fb.me/e/2rieDdiSv. Tickets available online at https://hallsgaphotel.oztix.com.au/ Do you have a community event? Send an email to editorial@mailtimes.com.au.

