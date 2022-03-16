news, local-news,

Former Harrow-Balmoral star Eric Guthrie added another piece of slilverware to his growing collection on Sunday when he was named joint winner of the 2022 NTFL's Nichols Medal. The Nichol's Medal is the NTFL'S highest individual men's honour and is awarded to the Men's Premier League's best and fairest. READ MORE: Guthrie who plays for Palmerston won the Medal alongside Nightcliff's Daniel Bowles, with both players receiving 14 votes. Speaking to NT NEWS the 2019 Harrow-Balmoral Best and Fairest winner said he had a "sneaky suspicion" he might do well in the count. "(But) it was a bit of a shock when I actually won," he said. "There was a bit of carry on when I won it. "To do it in black and white colours was pretty special." Guthrie thanked his teammates, in particular including ex-AFL superstar Eddie Betts who made five appearances for the Magpies in 2022. "He was a major one, he brought a lot of life to the club," he said. "He's put a bit of a spark back in NT footy. "We're both probably the two larrikins of the footy club, we used to muck around a fair bit." The accolade caps off a stellar year for Guthrie who was also crowned Palmerston's Best and Fairest, after finishing runner-up in 2020-21. Across 14 games the tough midfielder averaged just under 22 disposals per outing, 15.5 of which (on average) were kicks. MORE NEWS: Palmerston finished the year in seventh position with four wins. The NTFL Premier League grand final is scheduled for March 19 and Waratah - a team containing Dimboola footballers Tom Cree and Dylan Collis - have already qualified. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/1134106b-fd88-4136-b3a0-aa03ee77e739.jpg/r9_111_3563_2119_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg