Rupanyup's senior footballers had an ideal season in 2021, finishing second and only losing two matches. Joint Senior football coach Jack Musgrove is hoping the Panthers can replicate the efforts of the 2021 season. "You never know, we're hoping for a similar result as last year where we finished up, but hopefully we can get there again," Musgrove said. READ MORE: The Panthers have lost some players but have made some shrewd acquisitions including WFNL 2021 leading goalkicker Brayden Ison (Minyip-Murtoa), Daniel Clee (Tracy Village) and Joe Tormey (Charlton). Key re-signings such as midfield bulls Elliott Kelly and Mitch Gleeson will ensure the Panthers are one of the contending teams. Ison will also take on the role of joint coach alongside Musgrove; who has enjoyed working with the former Burra so far. "It's been great, two blokes having a crack at it is a bit easier than one," Musgrove said. "I've found it really good and he's got a few really good ideas about how he wants to play and then how I want to play and we mash it together and make it work. "He's got a lot of ideas on how he wants to run the forward line, midfield and that kind of stuff. He's just someone that's really good to bounce off and get a few good ideas moving forward." The Panthers will also be boosted by their plethora of young talent rising through the ranks. "I think a couple of our juniors will really step up again as well," Musgrove said. "We had Blake Turner, Jordie Weidemann and Lachie and Connor Weidemann all playing seniors (in 2021). "They've been carving up the track at the moment, they're looking really good." Musgrove pinpointed some areas he hopes his side can improve on in 2022. RELATED NEWS: "We'll look to improve on our forward line again and obviously adding Brayden to that is a pretty big in. It allows me to go up the field a bit more," he said. "I think we've added better depth to the midfield. "We had some really good players in our midfield but we probably weren't batting six to eight deep; which I think we are now."

