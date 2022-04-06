news, local-news,

The Nhill Tigers look to improve on a tough 2021 under new coach Trevor Albrecht. The Tigers finished eighth on the WFNL ladder last year, losing all eleven matches. Albrecht, who was appointed into the role in January said he was "confident" the club would take steps forward this year. READ MORE: "We are very much realists, we are such a young team that lacks experience," he said. "We know we are competitive and we know we can win. "We just need to believe we can win instead of hoping we can win." Albrecht said he couldn't speak higher of the players during pre-season. "I have run them pretty hard, they are definitely going to be fitter," he said. "They are loving it and their enthusiasm has been absolutely terrific." Albrecht said with such an inexperienced side, the club will take the season week by week. "Our first aim after not winning a game last year and no football the year before is to win our first game," he said. "We will go from there just keep trying to win and improve. "We need to work on getting experience into our kids, you can' t buy that, but we are trying really hard to prepare them as best as we can." Since returning for pre-season, Albrecht said he expects a lot of internal growth from the playing list. "The guys who got some experience last year have turned up bigger and stronger over the summer," he said. "We have a couple of lads our of the under 17s that have been terrific, they have really showed up." Nhill have kept relatively the same side from last year, despite losing a few key players. "The core group of our players have been training really hard for months," he said. "The beauty that the previous coach did was get rid of the highly paid Melbourne and Adelaide footballers as we didn't do much worse without them. "Sometimes that can create an opening for another team orientated player and I think that's what it's done." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

