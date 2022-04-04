news, local-news,

Season 2022 will be a coaching swansong for Harrow Balmoral coach Nick Pekin; the premiership coach confirming it will be his last in the top job. Aside from the ultimate success he also has other aims for the year. "Yes everyone wants to be successful but for me now, this is my last year as coach, so I just want to get the most out of it," he said. READ MORE: "I want to put in as much effort as I can into it and really make each individual enjoy their footy again and after two COVID seasons it's been a bit lacklustre trying to find that groove and rhythm early. "But I think now we've got that back and as the season starts rolling in, things will ramp up and the enjoyment factor will be coming back." Speaking in mid-march Pekin said the club's preseason had been "reasonably solid". The reigning premiers (2019) have a list that reflects a premiership contender. Since 2021 they have lost Cody, Connor and Ben Deutscher who have returned home to Coleraine, however they have gained some talented players. Former junior Tyler Hately, key-tall Jacob Hill (Hamilton Kangaroos) and Digby Sangster (Beaufort Crows), alongside Stuart McFarlane (returning from injury) are all expected to make valuable contributions to the side. "Jacob Hill, he's a standout," Pekin said. "He's training the house down, week in week out. He's really growing into his body now for a younger fella and he's developing really well." "Tyler Hately's a young fella as well who'll jump in there and Digby Sangster should be alright for round four or five with his knees. RELATED NEWS: "And then the likes of Stuey McFarlane who's played at the club all his life, is coming back off a knee reco. He's always leading at the front of the sprints and all the hard work drills that we do. He'll be one to watch." Junior development will also be a focus during the year according to Pekin, who is hoping to reward youth with senior appearances. "I'm looking forward to seeing, there's some junior kids - George Austin, Josh Grant, even Maddocks Blake, they're all younger under 17s still and they've been training with us and looking the goods."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/9a84337c-6414-4ba0-adc8-0b3964498ed7.jpg/r1_0_5564_3143_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg