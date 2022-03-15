news, local-news,

Creativity is something that comes naturally to Horsham's Rachel Hateley, and over the past ten years she has turned her creative side into something special. Ms Hateley has a YouTube channel, Creative Rachy, dedicated to the painstaking art of making charms out of polymer clay. But sculpting wasn't the first creative pursuit Ms Hateley explored. "My dad was always really into arts and crafts; growing up, we kind of did a few activities together and lots of drawing," she said. "I've tried a few different crafts in the past, and (sculpting) is probably the one that stuck the longest and that I've really enjoyed the most. "I was originally into photography and I posted my photos on to an art website and when I was kind of scrolling through different posts I came across someone making a charm out of polymer clay. READ MORE: "I investigated it from there because I thought that sounded really cool to make your own things, physical 3D things, out of clay." That passion has spawned into a community of over 340,000 subscribers since Ms Hateley started her YouTube channel in 2012. In 2017 she reached 100,000 subscribers, and was awarded a Silver Play Button from YouTube. "I think it started to really grow in 2016; that's when I started posting some more videos aimed towards beginners," she said. "My most viewed video is one about polymer clay tips and tricks for beginners." "I think that kind of drew a lot of people in because by that time I had had a few years experience with it. "I thought I would share what I've kind of learnt along the way and people really seem to like that." MORE NEWS: The medium itself; polymer clay, is part of the appeal for Ms Hateley. "I like using it because it's really easy to use," she said. "The clay is already coloured, so the colours are already there, but of course you can make your own. "It's also an oven bake clay, so you don't have to wait for it to air dry when you want to bake something, you just pop it in the oven and let it cure that way. "The clay also never dries out as well because it is plastic-based; even if you leave it uncovered, it won't dry out." Ms Hateley's audience come from far and wide and are spread across all ages, with viewers aged 17-40 making up the biggest demographic. "Most of my audience is actually based in the US," she said. "When I used to sell my charms, most of my packages would go over to there. OTHER NEWS: "I loved the feeling of sending my artwork around the world as well because it went to lots of different countries. "I would make big batches of charms and then I would post them on my social media... they would usually sell out within 10 to 20 minutes. "You had to be on the ball to get a charm." Ms Hateley said she doesn't sell her charms any more. "It did just take up a lot of time, especially when I started to become a school teacher. I was selling more when I was still at uni," she said. Ms Hateley has adapted her channel, and the way she makes videos, since becoming a teacher. "I use a lot of my spare time on the weekends to focus on my YouTube channel and then also the school holidays as well," she said. "I bulk film videos and then they are released throughout the term as I go." Ms Hateley said when producing a video, she usually ends up with upwards of 40 minutes of footage, before she edits it down and adds her voiceover. But behind all the work and hours poured into her channel remains the same excitement at sharing her creativity with the world that was there when Ms Hateley pressed publish on her first video. "I was really excited for people to give me feedback on my charms and I was just really excited to show what I had made," she said. It's a passion that is plain to see. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/b3d30551-a236-4045-9023-79efa5e5569a.JPG/r0_253_5568_3399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg