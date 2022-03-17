comment,

Wisdom is having a good understanding for how to live life. Wisdom guides what decisions we make. It concerns doing what is right. But it also concerns how to deal with the grey areas in life, where right and wrong are unclear, where we are trying to figure out what is best. The bible says: "The beginning of wisdom is fear of the Lord" (Proverbs 9:10). What does that mean? This fear is not a terror-stricken fear that causes us to flee or hide, but a respectful fear where we are concerned for what God thinks of us. In part, this respectful fear changes how we live and how we make decisions in life. Because God is loving and merciful; he wants us to be loving and merciful too. But God is grieved when we are not. If we care what God thinks of us, then we will make choices in life that are loving and merciful. But we also become aware that we are not always pleasing Him in what we do. So, more importantly, this respectful fear seeks a restored relationship with God. But how can we be right with God when we've done so much wrong? We need forgiveness. We need Jesus. Only in Jesus can we be forgiven. But when we are forgiven, we are right with God, and can live with Him when we die. The wisdom that results from fear of the Lord, leads not only to right living, but to life everlasting. Over Easter the church will take time to focus on what Jesus did to bring us forgiveness, and to bring us that right relationship with God. Wouldn't you rather be right with God? For God, who said, "Let light shine out of darkness," made his light shine in our hearts to give us the light of the knowledge of God's glory displayed in the face of Christ. But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/0c72bc59-0344-464f-8758-f12fad2ba086.jpg/r0_442_8688_5351_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg