news, local-news,

Horsham's Sophie Alexander is through to yet another AFLW finals series, after her Collingwood side defeated Richmond in round 10 to seal sixth position. The Pies had little trouble downing the Tigers at Victoria Park, walking away with a 38-point win (47-9) at the final siren and ending the Western Bulldogs' slim finals hopes. READ MORE: Alexander played her part in the March 12 victory snagging two late goals to go with her seven disposals. Pies' midfielder Jamiee Lambert was phenomenal for her side racking up a match-high 31 disposals. Collingwood now face reigning premiers Brisbane, at the Gabba on Sunday, in what is a rematch of last year's grand final. The match had to be postponed a week due to the pies having significant player unavailability due to COVID-19. The Lions are fresh of a 32-point last round win over the Western Bulldogs. If the Pies are to win they will have to do so without defender Sophie Casey who received a one-match suspension after being charged with forceful front-on contact against Richmond player Tayla Stahl. St Kilda's round 10 loss to Adelaide signalled the end of former Horsham Saint Ella Friend's debut season. Friend - who was taken at pick four by the Saints in the 2021 draft - collected 12 disposals in her side's 39-point loss. After debuting in round four against West Coast, the young star played the final six rounds of the Saints' season. She averaged nine disposals a game, while her best effort was a 16 disposal effort against the Brisbane Lions in round six. Horsham's Maggie Caris and her Melbourne Demons side have also qualified for finals and progress straight through to the preliminary finals. Caris played five games in the 2022 regular season after debuting in round one , last appearing at senior level in since round six, while her sister Rene featured for the 12th-finishing Geelong Cats this season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/f2928067-41ae-43cd-bf3a-ba663028fe44.jpeg/r3_72_5362_3100_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg