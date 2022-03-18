What's on in the Wimmera and Grampians

news, local-news,

Monday Horsham The next meeting of the Horsham Branch of Red Cross will be held at 1.30pm in the SES Building, McPherson Street, Horsham. All members and interested persons are invited to attend. For further information, contact the secretary, Cheryl on 0458911514. Saturday, March 26 Horsham The Horsham Park Bowls Club is hosting a Coffee Morning. Come along and meet its members and supporters to find out what the club offers. Refreshments and raffle prizes available. Saturday, April 9 Warracknabeal The Manhari Metals Wimmera Eighth Mile Championship is now scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022. This is the club's eighth mile drags event, run pursuant to ANDRA regulations and standards. Held at the Warracknabeal Airport. NEWS: Community groups feeling the hit as fuel prices climb Saturday, April 23 Dimboola Come to a most peculiar night event and be illuminated at the Wimmera Steampunk Festival. Set in the 19th-century railway town of Dimboola, the event blends Victoriana and imagination. The street party includes a night market with stalls and refreshments, short films, bands and lighting installations. Celebrate the wonder of life again and see the Wimmera differently. Wednesday, April 27 Horsham Pimms and Painting is coming to Horsham with the very popular resin art workshop. Enjoy this creative class with friends. Beginners and experienced creatives are welcome. Relax and unwind whilst you are guided through the step-by-step process of making a resin cheeseboard. Tickets include the two-hour class, a drink on entry, all materials and a grazing platter catered by the Exchange Hotel. For more information visit www.pimmsandpainting.com.au. Council hears community concerns during Horsham north meeting Friday, May 6 Halls Gap For years, twin brothers Jack and Patrick Pierce's high energy duo Pierce Brothers has been a staple of the Australian indie-folk/ blues & roots scene. They have headlined sold out venues the world over. Tickets available online via Facebook. Thursday, May 26 Horsham Do you want to learn night photography? Join multi award-winning photographer David Magro for a night under the stars. Beginners and Enthusiasts welcome. The Masterclass is set in a classroom setting before enjoying the night photographing the stars. You will leave with beautiful photographs. Bookings essential at davidmagro.com/victoria. Join a Masterclass Workshop for $297 per person.

