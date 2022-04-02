news, local-news,

Jeparit-Rainbow coach Daniel Batson is hoping for another finals finish in 2022 after injuries and COVID-19 stalled the club's 2021 campaign. "I'd be disappointed if we weren't at least as good as last season," Batson said. The Storm finished fifth in 2021 and will look to improve on that finish this season. Batson said the annual revolving door of the off season had been a success. READ MORE: "We've picked up a couple of recruits we think will definitely strengthen us," Batson said. "We've had a few retirements and a few injuries still hanging over us from last season, so the top end's looking good but I think our depth will be tested again, like it always is." Batson said the stop start nature of season 2021 had been the cause of a lot of the Storm's injuries that stalled their premiership ambitions at the tail end of the season. "We've got a reasonable amount of players over the age of 30, myself included," he said. "A lot of us found that aspect of the season very hard on our bodies; I was carrying niggles most of the year, and a lot others were in the same boat." MORE NEWS: Batson said although the team will look slightly different this year, it it's in a good position ahead of the season. "Most of the guys who have retired were good senior players, but the ones we've replaced them with will be in our top dozen players," Batson said. Two players from Geelong have signed, Lochie Donne and Charles Wild, adding to the three Geelong players the Storm fielded in 2021. Donne is a former Geelong Falcons ruckman, who has spent the past few seasons playing for Lorne in the Colac and District Football League. Wild has played most of his career for Barwon Heads, before heading to the big smoke to play for the Geelong West Giants. OTHER NEWS: "They address a couple of issues in areas we were a bit weak last year; they'll really add to the team," Batson said. "We've got a few others who are nearly signed on the dotted line that we're talking to." Batson said the signings would help address a lack of key position players in the side. "Obviously Pete Weir is a very good forward... and we've got blokes like Clugston and Kirwood who do well for us, we just really lacked that second marking forward," Batson said. Batson likened the addition to when Ben Warren played for the Storm. In 2019, the travelling key forward played just five games but booted a whopping 40 goals. An impact like that could shift the balance of the HDFNL. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

