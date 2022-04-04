news, local-news,

New Harrow-Balmoral A Grade coach Kirby Knight is not getting ahead of herself when it comes to her first season in the top job. Like most coaches she hopes to see her team playing in the big dance, however she understands that it is a process and premierships aren't won overnight. READ MORE: "As an A Grade coach the aim is always to play finals," Knight said. "At the end of the year you like to be in contention to win that cup. "I certainly don't go out saying to the girls from the get-go that we have to be in the grand final. We'll just play it by ear. "Our focus primarily will be to get ourselves in a good position to be playing finals and then work to execute once we're there." The Southern Roos finished 2021 in third position but will have a somewhat different list in 2022. Without giving much away, a tightlipped Knight said the A grade side would be without two players that had moved for uni, but had recruited "quite a few" players. "Premiership player Ash Knight, she's come in, we've got Georgia Jones in there," she said."Heaps of new faces and plenty of returning faces. RELATED NEWS: "I think we'll shape up all right, we've still got the likes of Eb (Salter)and myself." As of early March Knight had been impressed by the "great" numbers at training across all grades. "As a coach you can't really ask for much more," Knight said. "There's been plenty of new faces and plenty of returning players. "Across the board from the coaching point of view we're all pretty stoked and excited ahead of the season."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/da5a9b80-6805-4c5d-984b-b9b37d977718.jpg/r3_20_1132_658_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg