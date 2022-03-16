news, local-news,

Beulah residents have spent Wednesday morning cleaning up after being the recipient of a concentrated burst of rain on Tuesday night. The 100mm downpour caused flash floods along Phillips St and into the café and post office, according to residents. Beulah Cemetery may have seen up to 146mm, more than half of Beulah's annual rainfall average of 295mm. Resident Phil Gibson said the deluge only lasted about an hour, but clean up efforts took much longer. "There was a sea of water everywhere even on (Wednesday) morning... it inundated into the café and post office... the drainage couldn't handle it and there was a bit of rubbish in it too," he said. "This particular downpour was just mainly around Beulah, and a little bit east of Beulah," he said. "It came down for about an hour or so... just dumped it down." READ MORE: Mr Gibson said community members spent Tuesday evening after the downpour helping clear the water. "We just had to pump it out with the fire truck to get rid of it," he said. "We were there until half past ten or eleven last night, pumping water, trying to clear the gutters and then we had a burst watermain as well." Speaking to the Mail-Times a Rainbow resident described how concentrated the rainfall was. "Looking west there was clear sky, you could see the stars... looking east it was black as hell," the resident said. "It's a real summer thunderstorm caper." Barometers in Yaapeet recorded around 25mm, while further south Jeparit saw just 6-7mm. While most of the water has gone now, Beulah residents are left to clean up rubbish along roads and water damage inside buildings. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/4df48fc9-e80f-4eb0-8326-255c2a5316ed.JPG/r2_0_758_427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg