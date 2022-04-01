news, local-news,

After making the HDFNL semi-finals in 2019, the Saints' A Grade netballers could only notch the two wins. Like their football counterparts they were hindered by border closures between South Australia and Victoria. In 2022 however, coach Sarah Domaschenz is ideally hoping for a return to the top-six. READ MORE: "We'd love to play finals," Domaschenz said. "But I think, we've kept all our players from last year, so really just building that good culture around the club's probably a really big thing for us socially. "We're really happy with how this year's looking at the moment." Helping the side's cause is the fact they have recruited superbly ahead of the season. "We've got quite a few in this year, our list looks healthy," Domaschenz said. "Sarah Jude is coming back and then we've got Hayley Campbell coming back from Melbourne." The side's most prized signing however is 25-year-old Emily Burgess, who has experience playing with Suncorp Super Netball Sides the Adelaide Thunderbirds and the NSW Swifts. Burgess, a Bordertown native, currently resides in Adelaide and has a raft of connections to the club and area, including being the granddaughter of Edenhope's own Essendon champion, Ray Burgess. "She'll probably have to see how she goes with travel," Domaschenz said of Burgess. "She's in Adelaide and has a full-time job there. We'll just be taking it a week at a time with her. "Her passion is junior development, so we're really lucky to have someone like her come to our club." According to Domaschenz preseason has been "fantastic" so far. MORE NEWS: "The number's look good, we've had quite a few at training which is great, it's gonna be exciting," she said. "We had a practice match against Casterton on Thursday, so that went really well." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/f6e64a7f-0377-4732-bd86-a6b926e7fa42.jpg/r0_211_452_466_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg