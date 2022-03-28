news, local-news,

Season 2022 will be all about Kaniva-Leeor's footballers "earning their stripes" in the Horsham District Football Netball League, according to coach Beau Harris. The Cougars' debut season in the HDFNL was a tough one and saw them finish with three wins in ninth-place. "We've really got to try and earn that respect," Harris said. "I think that ties in with being hard to play against and playing the game within the spirit of the game." READ MORE: According to Harris, the group had lengthy discussions when he took over halfway through 2021, surrounding what the players "wanted to be known for" and what "sort of club they wanted to be around". "We fleshed out a lot of the things around that and what we think some of the best sides are doing; like Harrow-Balmoral, Noradjuha and Rupanyup who have built really strong cultures," he said. "We're mainly concerned about being really hard to play against and playing that Kaniva-Leeor Cougar brand of footy. "That was a really honest session. I was really proud of the guys and some of our younger guys really stepped up and had a voice and that's really what we've continued on through this preseason. "We also want to play in the spirit of the game. We think that's just such an important foundation for us while we're building." As is expected with any club, there will be some fresh faces taking the field for the Cougars in 2022. "Like most clubs we've lost a couple and gained a couple," Harris said. "No huge names or anything like that. "Nothing to really announce in that space but we're really happy with how our 23-25 year olds are going. They developed really well last year." Although still only March, Harris has been impressed by what he's seen at the Cougars' preseason training. "We've had a lot of buy in from our local talent," he said. "We've had some really good numbers which has been great and the boys have been putting in a lot of hard work. "We've got our heads down and our bums up to try and earn as much respect in the league as possible and that's going to take a lot of hard work and a lot of dedication and the guys are putting that in."

