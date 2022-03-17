news, local-news,

HINDMARSH Shire could be lagging behind the rest of the Wimmera in both mobile and broadband connectivity according to a state government report. The Connecting Victoria Engagement Report, released February, is an early part of the Victorian government's Connecting Victoria scheme to "fast-track better mobile coverage and broadband across the state". Consultation for the report opened on June 28, 2021 and closed September 20, with the Victorian government receiving 11,000 contributions. Hindmarsh Shire mayor Melanie Albrecht said connectivity was an ongoing issue. "Hindmarsh Shire Council are aware that there are that there are many blackspots within the Shire for both mobile and broadband," Cr Albrecht said. "We continue to advocate for improved connectivity." READ MORE: While Hindmarsh Shire faired on par with neighbouring LGAs in Engage Victoria survey responses for both broadband and mobile connectivity, it fared markedly worse in "place-based engagement" responses. Place-based consultation by Connecting Victoria involved roundtables with community leaders, advocates and councils, to inform the government which areas "could benefit from investment in connectivity". A Victorian government spokesperson said areas reported to have less connectivity, such as Hindmarsh Shire, were exactly what Connecting Victoria was designed for. "While digital infrastructure and telecommunications are a Commonwealth responsibility, the Connecting Victoria program is helping to fill some of the gaps being ignored by our Federal Government," the spokesperson said. "The Victorian Government is through the $550 million Connecting Victoria program. MORE NEWS: "Victorians... have made it clear there are major connectivity issues holding back businesses and impacting people's lives. "Feedback given though the Connecting Victoria engagement program is helping to build a picture of where investment in new mobile and internet infrastructure is need most." According to the spokesperson, the Connecting Victoria program is seeking co-funding from telecommunications providers and other governments to deliver improvements to mobile infrastructure as quickly as possible. The government will take into account insights from those who contributed to the engagement process and use it to form part of the decision-making process for which locations will be upgraded in future, the spokesperson said. Locations to receive upgrades or new infrastructure will be announced throughout 2022. The Wimmera Mail-Times requested data from Hindmarsh and surrounding Shires, however the Connecting Victoria program said it does not plan to release detailed localised information from its engagement. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/7f5c5eae-7cad-4280-a676-d6675714cf7e.PNG/r0_59_1848_1103_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg