The Nhill Tigers have pulled out of the A Grade competition this season and are going to focus on developing their players for a return to the top flight in 2023. The decision was made once the Tigers came to the realisation they didn't have enough players to fill the side, in addition to A Grade not winning a game since 2018. READ MORE: Netball director Melissa Polkinhorne said it wasn't a decision made lightly, although for the culture of the club they "really needed" a year to rebuild. "We wrote to the league and got approval, which we are very appreciative of," she said. "It has been multiple years since our A Grade side has won a game and I think that was taken into consideration. "We also just don't have the numbers because Nhill is roughly an hour away from Horsham and only a small town. "We just don't have the numbers, we lost half our A Grade side and half our B Grade side from last year." Polkinhorne said the group has been working on team cohesion over the pre-season. "We have been focusing on getting the basic skills down pat as this year is all about development as the skills will come," she said Many of the club's top players have stuck around this season, despite not entering an A Grade side. . "We have retained four A Graders from last season, which he were pleased with," Polkinhorne said. "Jennifer Schneider has been doing rep netball for a while so we are definitely very happy to keep her as we were worried about losing her. "Claudia McKay is sticking around and Sydney Sarrowgood and Charlotte Folds from last year's A Grade side have also recommitted." With the addition of the four A Graders, Polkinhorne said she expected the B Grade side to be competitive this season. "B Grade has always been just missing out on finals so joining forces with A Grade finals would definitely help their cause," she said. "B Grade is very versatile, they have a lot of players who can play at both ends of the court." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

