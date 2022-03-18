news, local-news,

COFFEE and cuddles are on the menu on Saturday, March 26, with a one-day cat cafe coming to Horsham to raise money for animal shelters. Animal rescue group Horsham PAWS are hosting the event, which will see its latest batch of kittens mingle with attendees at a morning tea hosted at Maydale Reserve. A $5 entry fee gets a cup of coffee or tea, a biscuit or slice and up to 30 minutes to have a sit down with the kittens. All kittens at the event will be available for adoption. READ MORE: Horsham PAWS member Onella Cooray said the idea came about after the animal rescue group received a large amount of kittens during the second half of 2021. "From October to November is cat breeding season. We were inundated with litters, lots of kittens looking for homes, so we thought we would do an adoption and fundraising event," she said. "It will be a small hall space with couches, floor cushions and cat toys. People can sit and lounge, play with the cats and get to know them." A gold coin donation will also enter attendees into a raffle, with prizes donated from various businesses around Horsham. Horsham PAWS volunteers will also be onsite to talk through the process of kitten adoption or fostering. Ms Cooray encouraged people to adopt kittens as an ethical and sustainable alternative to buying. "Every animal adopted from us is adopted with microchips, desex fully vax and with worm and flea treatment up to date," she said. OTHER NEWS: "For fostering we supply all of the things the animals need, all we need from foster carers is a safe secure space in the home and their love. "It is a pretty novel event. If it is successful we definitely look to make it an annual event. If people want to see more cat cafes, they should come and support this one." Horsham PAWS cat cafe will be a family-friendly event and a visit time can be pre-booked by calling 0447 123 491. Walk-ins are welcome. A gold coin gives you a chance to win a prize in the lucky draw.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/297174b9-6c8d-4ad4-874d-1b54e574a3ac.jpg/r7_376_4019_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg