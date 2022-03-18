Horsham College students celebrate Harmony Week with a fun fiesta

news, local-news,

Horsham College students enjoyed an afternoon of food, guessing games and fabulous dancing to celebrate Harmony Week 2022 on Thursday afternoon. Students of all year levels gathered on the Library Green to celebrate Australia's multiculturalism. Harmony Week officially begins on Monday, March 21 and celebrates Australia's cultural diversity. Horsham College captain Bart Maxwell said the school's event did well to highlight the diversity of Horsham's own population. "Harmony Week is a time a celebrate Australian multi-culturalism and the successful integration of migrants into our community," Maxwell said. READ MORE: "Our celebrations today are about inclusiveness, respect and belonging for all Australians, regardless of cultural or linguistic background. "In Australia, we identify with around 300 ancestries, while here in the Horsham College community our citizens come from Kenya, China, New Zealand, Burma, South Africa, Bangladesh, Turkey, Kuwait, India, Thailand, the United States of America, the Philippines and many other nations. "We all add to the cultural mix here at our school, whether we are super aware of our cultural roots or not." The day's main event were two performances given by students from Horsham's Karen community. The students who performed were team leader Eph'saw Paw Talee (year 11), Oh Pweh Moo Pae Htoo (year 10), Sarah Pokyaut (year 10). Wahsaypaw Payhae (year 8) and Heihserpaw Payhae (year 11). Horsham College chaplain, and organiser, Yolande Grosser said the day was a fabulous success. "My role of Chaplain at Horsham College sits within the Wellbeing Team and it was an honour to organise today's event and work with the group of 20 student volunteers helping run the fun," Ms Grosser said. "The VET Kitchen Operations students cooked the 200 serves of Nasi Goreng we delivered today." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/e72598b0-72f2-47ac-97f8-5f1d4c8b5184.JPG/r333_780_5347_3613_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg