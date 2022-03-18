news, local-news,

HORSHAM'S crime rate has increased for the second year, according to the latest data from the Crime Statistics Agency. Released on Thursday, March 17, the new data contains Victoria's crime statistics for the year ending in December 2021. The total number of criminal incidents in Horsham rose by 5.9 per cent from December 2020 to 2021, an increase from 1479 incidents in 2020 to 1566 incidents in 2021. Of the region's criminal incidents, 50.3 per cent resulted in charges being laid, 23.4 per cent resulted in no charges and 26.3 remained unsolved. Breaching a family violence order was the most common offence, with 195 incidents, however was down from 221 in the previous year. Criminal damage, breach bail conditions and theft were the second, third and fourth most common offences, and all saw a rise from 2020. READ MORE: Household offending happened most frequently, with 586 of the year's criminal incidents occuring inside the home. Street incidents were second with 271 incidents, an increase from the previous year. In nearby Yarriambiack, the crime rate was down by 20.5 per cent compared to the previous year, with 287 incidents for the year ending in December 2021 compared to 361 incidents for the year ending in 2020. Warracknabeal saw the most offending during the period, with 101 criminal incidents, followed by Murtoa with 44, Minyip with 38, Hopetoun with 22 and Rupanyup with 18 incidents. Crime rose slightly in the Hindmarsh Local Government Area, with a 0.3 per cent increase compared to the previous year - resulting from one more incident in the monitoring period. Nhill saw the majority of offending, with 126 criminal incidents, followed by Dimboola with 85, Jeparit with 25, Rainbow with 23 and Kiata with 22 incidents. West Wimmera also saw an increase of crime, with 163 incidents in the year ending in December 2021 compared with 131 for 2020. OTHER NEWS: Across the state, the rate of recorded offences decreased 12.6 per cent in the past 12 months. The overall victimisation rate also decreased, with 14,500 less victims of crime than during 2020 - the lowest number since 2010. Victoria Police deputy commissioner for regional operations Rick Nugent said a "highly-unique environment" in Victorian contributed to the overall decrease in crime. "While each victim of crime is one person too many, we are pleased that last year we had the lowest number of victims in Victoria since 2010," he said. "While it is likely that overall crime will increase as the community returns to normality, the early signs are relatively positive. "To date, we have not seen a rapid return across all crime categories, with police intelligence indicating overall offending still remains below pre-pandemic levels." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

