McLeod family recognised and more | From the sulky

Stawell HRC will formally recognise the long-time contributions of the McLeod familyat their nine-race card of harness action at Laidlaw Park on Monday afternoon. Smart 4yo entire Drain The Swamp will resume after a four month break for trainer/driver Michael Stanley in the $10,000 Jim McLeod Memorial and from gate two, the combo should dictate terms of the 2180m contest with bad luck and Horsham owned 5yo stallion Morrisons Dream the only possible dangers. However, the $8,500 Judith McLeod Memorial is a different kettle of fish, with a capacity field of ten engaged and many live chances, including local hope Wotchawaitingfor (2), Let It Linga (3), Bonnavista Boy (4), Tuesdays Edition (50 and Sea Lover (9). It's free entry on Monday and if you'd like to enjoy lunch in the comfort of the Trackside Bar & Bistro, contact the Club on 53 581227. Harness fans can follow all the action at Stawell live and free on the Trots Vision stream, national racing radio network and Sky, with full fields, form-guides and punting plans available at www.harness.org.au. READ MORE: On the eve of the Team Teal curtain closing on the harness racing industry's six-week campaign for ovarian cancer support and research, the lady drivers put on a mighty display at Horsham last week, landing five of the nine races on the program. Kerryn Manning started the ball rolling in the first heat of the Decron Horse Care Noel Smith Memorial Horsham Invitation Drivers Championship when she urged the 3yo gelding Ranger Rick along the sprint-lane to score for Horsham owners Terry & Jen Lewis and trainer Matty Craven. The well-bred, lightly raced pacer was making his first appearance in Oz, after changing hands as a three-start maiden in NZ and looks to have a bright future. Jodie Quinlan kept the teal pants to the fore with back-to-back wins in the 2nd and 3rd invitation heats - saluting with Telemachus for trainer Nathan Cahir and Wendy's Watching for the Clinton McSwain stable. It was Team Teal again to close "the Noel Smith" when Kerryn Manning led from go to whoa for an unextended victory with Dont Need An Excuse for astute Naracoorte trainer Greg Scholfield. The "Teal Panters" made it five for the day when a copybook drive from Kate Gath aboard Horsewithnoname, yielded a last-stride victory in the $30,000 Group 2 Speeding Spur @ Woodlands Horsham Trotters Cup for owner Norm Jenkin and the Andy Gath stable. The 6yo trotted a new track record mile rate of 2:00.9 over 2700m from the tapes, to add a fourth country cup to his CV along with those at Cobram, Yarra Valley & Cranbourne. MORE NEWS: Young Taswegian reinsman Jack Laugher took out the 32nd Horsham Invitation at just his second appearance in the time-honoured contest. Now based in Bendigo, Laugher drove in all five heats of "the Noel Smith" on Monday, and accumulated 39 points with a 3rd, 2nd, 8th, 1st and 3rd - to take the title in a blanket finish. Next in line were the three Team Teal Ambassadors, Kerryn Manning (37) Kate Gath (34), Jodi Quinlan () followed by Zac Phillips (30), Anthony Butt (28), Leigh Sutton (27), Chris Alford (24), James Herbertson (19) and last year's winner, Jason Lee on 19. Laugh's maximum pointer in the heats came courtesy of the Horsham owned mare Muckinbar Diva for owner/trainer Justin Lane. The lightly raced 4yo showed her recent win at Ballarat was no fluke, showing plenty of dash in the final stages to score by 1.2 metres and serving notice of even better things to come.OTHER NEWS: They're off @ Stawell (D) Monday 21st March; Mt. Gambier (N) Gold Cup Heats, Friday 25th; Ouyen (D) Cup Day, Sunday 27th & Hamilton (D) Monday 28th. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

