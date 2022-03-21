news, local-news,

Birchip Cropping Group were recently fortunate to have the skills of LaTrobe University Commerce and Science student Liam McClelland whilst he completed three weeks' work placement. Mr McClelland, who is in his final year of study at LaTrobe's Bundoora campus, said he gained valuable experience. "Being from a farm on the edge of Sea Lake I knew the reach and impact BCG has on the region and industry," Mr McClelland said. "Working within the team however allowed me to develop a greater understanding of how BCG operates. I am appreciative they were able to offer me the experience. READ MORE: "I enjoyed the people the most. Everyone was so welcoming. I felt I was a part of the place by the end. I enjoyed talking to farmers while undertaking soil sampling. "Working in the lab provided great insight into the type of analysis and measurements that are involved in many of the trials. "Being able to contribute to projects like the NVT through lab analysis was really rewarding. "It's a good feeling knowing what you are doing is genuinely contributing to something bigger than yourself. The work BCG does with the NVTs is just one example of this." MORE NEWS: BCG CEO Fiona Best said the organisation was pleased to offer Liam the chance to undertake his placement working with the BCG team on a range of projects and activities. "BCG is passionate about promoting agriculture and the opportunities it offers," Ms Best said. "At BCG, students can gain a broad understanding of the agriculture industry. They can also hone their experience to a specific focus if they wish. "Liam was able to discuss current issues and opportunities with farmers and understand how research is assisting the ongoing effort to improve the overall farming system. "Agriculture offers so many job opportunities and BCG is proud to showcase these to students." Liam is the son of BCG members Mick and Alison McClelland of Sea Lake.

