The Horsham Saints are raring to get into the 2022 season, according to coach David Johns. The Saints had one of the league's quieter off season, preferring to continue developing their young players over big name recruits, but to Johns its a strategy that will pay off in the longterm. "We've still got a really good basis for a strong side," Johns said. "We're just looking for natural improvement on last year, based on the growth of the team." "There are six or seven players who've already improved from where they were last year, just on body strength and fitness alone." READ MORE: "Even though we haven't recruited personal as such, our group is fine without that." In terms of gameplay, Johns singled out one aspect of the game in particular that he has set his sights on. "We'll try to get our scoring up, to be more attacking through our game style," Johns said. "Historically the Saints have been a really strong defensive unit, which we want to keep and maintain, but we want to increase our scoring as well." The Saints had one of the most exciting seasons in 2021, charging through the middle of the season and beating every team above them on the ladder - save minor premiers Minyip-Murtoa - before finishing fourth. However Johns said the side is just happy to be back playing football and will take whatever comes their way. MORE NEWS: "Initially we just want to break the season down into little blocks, and we just need to make sure we're winning enough games so we can play finals," Johns said. "Getting closer towards the end of the year, if we're in that position, we can start concentrating on finals themselves. "Obviously there'll be hurdles with injuries and changes in personal... but ultimately we want to play finals, that's our first aim. "There's no point planning for that when when you're not even in it... we'll work through the year as it comes." The Horsham Saints will have their hands full as they take on minor-premiers Minyip-Murtoa in round one. "It doesn't matter who we're playing as long as we're seeing improvement," Johns said. "Then hopefully we'll see results falling our way." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/3f8b9dc1-f42a-4a5a-88b9-1b8039d09102.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg