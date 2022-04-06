news, local-news,

After a near faultless 2021 campaign that saw them lose just one game, Noradjuha-Quantong again look as though they will be a force in the Horsham District Football Netball League A Grade netball competition in 2022. As well as experiencing success on court, Bombers coach Fiona Rowe also has other goals in mind for 2022. "We definitely want to be competitive at the pointy end of the season," Rowe said. "In saying that with everything that's been going on with COVID and all that sort of stuff we want to create a good environment, a good team atmosphere as well. "Yes we want to succeed and we want to be successful, but we also want to have a good team environment as well. "And push each other, challenge each other and support each other." According to Rowe the side will look similar to their 2021 line-up, however will be without 2018 league Best and Fairest winner Brooke Pay. "Brooke Pay is pregnant, but everyone else is pretty much the same," Rowe said. Rowe named recruit Steph Cooper as a player to watch in 2022. "A new player to the side - Steph Cooper - she is in fine form so it'll be great to watch her throughout the season and see what sort of havoc she can create down in defence." With the season encroaching fast, Rowe has been impressed by the attitude she has seen from players during their pre-season training. "It's going really well," she said. "We've had lots of numbers. Everyone is very keen. "It's looking very good. It's hard to tell until we have our first hit-out."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/5dc9b257-e2ba-4e12-9084-b47c554f3ddb.jpg/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg