As a club with a long history of success, the Horsham Demons A grade netball side will be looking to feature at the point end of the season again, in season 2022. The Demons finished 2021 in second position and will aim to increase the speed of their game according to coach Tiff Hier. "That comes off a year of not playing and having a year of stop-starting," Hier said. READ MORE: "We just need to polish up our skills a little bit and make sure the speed down the court just keeps accelerating, if we are to keep on top of our opponents." If they are to have success in 2022, the Demons will have to do so without two of their biggest stars. "We've lost Marnie Lehmann who's having a baby which is just lovely. We're very excited for her," Heir said. "She has come on as my assistant coach this year - her and Georgia Hiscock - which is fantastic because we need these young ones to start standing up so us old ones can take a step back. "We've lost Emma Buwalda as well who is a massive loss for us. "But she's playing VNL for Geelong Cougars so it's a great opportunity for her and something she needed to take. "We all know what Emma's ability is, so for her to take that next step it was really, really important. So we're really happy for her." The Demons have recruited players however to fill the void left by Lehmann and Buwalda. We've got Georgia Kramm who's come over from South Australia," Hier said. "She's a little bit of an unknown but she's played a high level of netball over there and she's showing some great signs on the court at the moment. " In the lead up to round one the Demons coach said her side has "had good numbers on the track". "Everyone is keen," she said. "We've got a great group of girls that are really keen to play. RELATED NEWS: "We've got a young playing group this year which is very exciting for the club, so I'm happy with how things are looking." There are no surprises when it comes to Hier's goals for the side. "The goal at Horsham is always to be in finals," she said. "That's never ever going to change. "And that's what we're aiming for but we just want to get better and get a full year of netball in."

