The best players from this year's Central Wimmera Tennis Association season have been awarded, with plenty of clubs enjoying a chance in the spotlight. In Pennant, Drung South Purple's Dylan Emmerson and Horsham Lawn's Cherie Wood took home the awards for most games won, with Brendan Nitschke runner up. Emmerson won 268 games during the regular season, while Wood won a monstrous 272; Nitschke wasn't far behind with 254. READ MORE: In A Special, Homers' Connor Chivell took home the gong for most games in the men's category with 233. However, Shane Gillespie was hot on his heels, coming runner-up with 230. Horsham Lawn's Maree Thompson had the most games in the ladies category with a 251, while Haven's Brook Taylor came runner-up with 223. A Grade was dominated by Haven, as Rachel Hateley and Bob McQueen took home both top awards; Hateley with 249 games won, and McQueen with 226. Horsham Lawn's Fiona Jones came runner-up in the ladies category with 215 games. Meanwhile Laharum swept through the B Grade categories to win three out of four awards. Laharum's Lauren Sykes (279 games) and Horsham Lawn's Tom O'Conner (233 games) went home with B Grade's top awards. Two Laharum players Tony Sykes (212 games) and Vanessa Lenehan (235 games) cleaned up the runner-up awards in both categories.

