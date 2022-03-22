news, local-news,

FOSTER care champions will hit the road to campaign for more foster carers in the Wimmera throughout March. Up to 400 children across Wimmera and South West not being able to stay in their own homes on any given night, demand is high for carers. As part of the Share Your Care campaign councillors, farmers, professionals and community members, have joined to promote the need for more foster carers in their local community. Yarriambiack Mayor and long time resident Kylie Zanker will participate in a pop-up information stall at the Tourist Information Centre, Warracknabeal from 1pm to 4.30pm next Wednesday, March 23. Former Mayor Pam Clarke and Aboriginal leader Jo Clarke joined the regional campaign to boost the number of foster carers and will participate in a pop-up information stall at the Horsham Plaza on Thursday, March 24 from 9am-3pm. Hindmarsh Shire councillor Deb Nelson will be campaigning at Dimboola General Store on March 29 from 9.30am to noon at a pop up stall. There will also be another stall at Nhill later that day from 1.30-3.30pm at the Nhill IGA supermarket. The champions are also joined by the official Share Your Care Ambassador and former Victorian Premier Dr Denis Napthine, who was a foster carer for many years. Dr Napthine said it took a village to raise a child. OTHER NEWS: "We as a community have really got to be prepared to look after all the children in our community if they can't safely stay with their own family," he said. "We've got to put our arms around these children and that's why foster care, "Share your Care", is so important. "Carers now do an amazing job and deserve our thanks and appreciation, but they can't do it all and we need more foster carers to join them and lighten the load." He said foster carers were not alone and received excellent ongoing support from foster care agencies. "There are professional people who can provide advice, support and some financial assistance to make sure that foster carers are not out of pocket," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/333DeiMtHHL4dS4qj6MRhzG/e1844e41-fb11-4ae5-8de2-7c55237dd3bf.jpg/r6_141_2710_1669_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg