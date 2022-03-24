news, local-news,

Banyena have clinched the Dunmunkle Tennis Association A Grade grand final with victory over Minyip on Saturday. Minyip fought hard but Banyena ultimately prevailed 7 (92) - 5 (76) in what was a good contest between the two top sides. READ MORE: The ledger was square at four rubbers apiece after the Men's and Women's Doubles, before Banyena pulled ahead in the Mixed Doubles; winning three of the four ties to be crowned champions. Dunmunkle Tennis Association secretary Lauren Drum hailed the day as a success. "It was a beautiful day of tennis and great to have the association still going strong after a couple of difficult years," Drum said. "So many supporters came around from the other teams and all rallied together to support Banyena and Minyip. "It was the perfect weather as well." As with all sporting leagues the pandemic has been tough on the DTA. Drum has been impressed by the Association's ability to bounce back from the tough times. "Two years ago we couldn't even play the grand final so just coming back from that has been really positive just to see everyone keen to still play," she said. "We're just resilient to keep pushing forward.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/6640c0cd-a9d1-4291-93b2-ab2311ff6208.jpeg/r6_358_2594_1820_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg