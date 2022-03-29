news, local-news,

Horsham Demons joint Senior football coach Jordyn Burke had no qualms in declaring that his want to play finals in 2022. The Demons finished sixth in 2021, one win outside of finals. The club have been in somewhat of a rebuilding phase, having not played finals since their 2018 premiership and Burke is hoping to see progress in 2022. READ MORE: "We want to play finals there's no worries about that," Burke said. "We had a pretty solid year last year where we got a lot of time into the boys and we put ourselves in a position towards the end of the year to push for finals which was nice. "We want to earmark ourselves for finals and make sure that we're entrenched in them. "With that extra experience now I guess the honeymoon period is over really. "With the young boys now we'll keep developing them but its time for us to step up and have that aim where we want to get back to finals." The Demons have boosted their goalkicking stocks with the signings of ex-premiership players Deek Roberts (Kalkee) and Joel Geue (Newcombe) returning to the club where they have experienced immense success. "We've probably added a few more then we thought we were going to which is good," Burke said. "Deek Roberts he's back on board with us, which is nice. Joel Geue's returning from Geelong. Joel's a Life Member and a multiple premiership player which is nice. "Those type of things are handy because we needed goals and that's what we were earmarking to add a few more goals and those two boys will bring plenty of them." In terms of retention the Demons have kept most of their 2021 list together; only losing Mitch Fromm moving for work and "possibly Kane Symons". RELATED NEWS: The Demons will also benefit from their burgeoning youth talent, headlined by players such as Brody Pope, Jonty Scott and Ben Janetzki. "Last year Brody Pope was brilliant -he's only going to get better," Burke said. "There's Jonty Scott, Ben Janetzki's one, he's a good young kid, he's got to keep doing the work on the track but he's going to be a good little player. "There's a bloody heap of young talent to be honest. we're just going to keep blooding them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

