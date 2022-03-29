news, local-news,

The iconic roar of Harley Davidsons will fill Horsham as the city hosts the Victorian Harley Owners Rally next month. The members-only rally will be from April 1-3 at Maydale Reserve. It is the first time the biannual event has been held since 2018, and the first time in Horsham since 2013 when it was held at Longerenong College. Organiser and Horsham Harley Owners Group director Bopp Greenberger said the event would be a spectacle. "Trikes, choppers, all sorts of things will turn up... anything Harley branded is welcome," Mr Greenberger said. Mr Greenberger said he expects up to 300 members will travel to Horsham for the event, Harleys - and their owners - from across Australia. READ MORE: "Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia will all be well-represented, and we've even got one bloke making the trip from Western Australia," Mr Greenberger said. At 80 members, Horsham is a relatively small chapter, but that didn't stop the choice to host the event. "Most clubs said no, but I said yes," Mr Greenberger said. Mr Greenberger said the club had tried to involve as much "local content" as possible. "There are lots of local groups helping out... (Horsham Ag Society) will be running the bar. "Plus everyone will be staying somewhere, eating somewhere, they'll have to refuel in the area." Mr Greenberger said he'd like to showcase the region to riders from across the country. MORE NEWS: "We're trying to make it something pretty special for members," he said. On Saturday, April 2, riders will split up on organised rides, leaving between 9 and 9:30, with some riders heading to Halls Gap, others Rose's Gap and another group to Mount Arapiles. "Not everyone goes on the rides, and we've tried to split them up to limit their impact on traffic," Mr Greenberger said. "We're expecting about seventy to eighty bikes on each ride. "Some groups might say 'let's go see the silos' and shoot off on their own, in groups of maybe twenty or thirty." OTHER NEWS: Other events include a 'slow ride', where riders must put their skills to the test as "last one over the line wins". Riders will also have the chance to showcase their abilities with a 'barrel roll', which involves riders pushing a barrel in front of the bike. "It takes a lot of skill to get it to stay straight," Mr Greenberger said. A Show and Shine for members will also be held. However, the main event will take place on Sunday, April 3, as over two hundred Harleys will rumble through Horsham towards Lower Norton and back. "We call it a Thunder Run, for obvious reasons," Mr Greenberger said. "It's a chance for the public to come out and take a look... it'll be quite the spectacle."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/cf95ac6c-7455-44d4-9f45-40e0af07290f.JPG/r1002_566_5568_3146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg