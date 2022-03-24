news, local-news,

FRIENDS and family gathered at the Natimuk Bowls Club on Saturday, March 19, to wish centenarian Allen Webb a happy birthday. After a 100th birthday lunch and cake, Mr Webb took to the green for a round of bowls with his beloved club. He said the birthday milestone was somewhat underwhelming. "It doesn't feel much different, just another day," he said. Born and bred in Natimuk, Mr Webb grew up on a farm and worked on farms all of his life. Mr Webb lost his father at 12-years-old, helping his mum milk cows and grandfather on the farm to get by. Among the Natimuk community, Mr Webb developed a reputation as a tinkerer, which he said has been with him since an early age. READ MORE: "I have always faired well. I used to work for my grandfather on the farm," he said. "He had horses and I said 'grandpa, I am not going to work horses', so I got a tractor when I was 15." Indeed the engineering spirit still burns strong in Mr Webb, with one friend reporting he had changed the front tyre on a tractor by himself less than a month ago. Mr Webb said the greatest changes made during his life were in farming and transport. "There have been some big changes, from the horse and buggy days to going to the moon," he said. "Transport is totally different, we would have to go by horse and buggy, and then the Model T Ford to the modern cars of today. There has been tremendous change in farming methods as well. "Plenty of people now have plenty of money, but whether they are any happier for it I don't know." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/75683c15-fda6-46cf-8200-8797983d82fc.jpg/r0_241_4032_2519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg