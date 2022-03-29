news, local-news,

After two years and four postponements, Haven Tennis Club's centenary celebrations were successfully held. Haven Tennis Club secretary Sue Exell said the event was a hit, with Exell estimating about 100 people stopped by over the Saturday (March 19). The event saw past and current members of all ages come together to reminisce about the club, with plenty of memorabilia and photos on display across Saturday and Sunday. READ MORE: "Our little Edna Braune came at 101, which was terrific," Exell said. "And she stayed for quite a while. "We also had 90-year-old Lois Yates come out and we had Hazel Johnson who is one of our older players. "It was lovely to have them come out." People travelled from all over to attend the event however Exell said that most of the guests were from the Horsham District. "Bruno Panozzo travelled from Melbourne and Murray Robinson travelled from Millicent," she said. "Bruno and Murray were in our very first Pennant premiership. "It was really terrific to have them come back for it and they absolutely loved it." According to Exell one of the highlights of the day was people viewing old video footage of the club's two Pennant premierships. "We had them rolling through so they were really popular," she said. "We won the Pennant premiership for the first time ever in 1985/86. "It was just brilliant watching people look at it." During the day the club also unveiled its new Life Member's board with club stalwart Lisa Fulton announced as a new inductee. MORE NEWS: After two years of uncertainty trying to prepare the event, Exell said it was "a real relief that it was successful". "The weather was great," she said. "We did our best to try and get people to come, but to get 100 in and out over the day was terrific. "We gave ourselves as a club the day off; as in we didn't have to cook the barbecue. "The Lions Club did the barbecue for us and Maria and Theresa Marchesini did the afternoon tea and they did an awesome job."

