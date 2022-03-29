news, local-news,

Nati Frinj has a new face behind the wheel, with the appointment of Greg Pritchard as director. Pritchard has replaced Hannah French, who coordinated the festival's program in 2021 prior to the event's postponement. Mr Pritchard has been involved in the Nati Finj "since its inception" in 2000 and feels privileged to be given the opportunity to be director in 2022. "It was actually done as a bit of fun, but it's grown into quite a large festival," Pritchard said. "It's exciting to be involved again." Nati Frinj is a bi-annual festival, and features events such as parades, exhibitions and new theatre works to Silent Disco Walking Tours. It is organised by ACT Natimuk. READ MORE: Mr Pritchard has been the general manager of ACT Natimuk, as well as helping behind the scenes production in Natimuk Silo Art shows. "I'm involved in the production of the shows, such as projection and shadow puppets, music and the like," he said. "In 2018 we took that to Bendigo." However, Pritchard has spent much of the past decade in NSW, working as the artistic director for various regional arts conferences in cities such as Dubbo and Tamworth. MORE NEWS: Mr Pritchard said this year's festival will very much be a continuation of the postponed 2021 show. "This year will be primarily about delivering the program Hannah French put together for last year," he said. "Hannah and I have spoken, and it seems like there's a fair bit I can engineer this year, and have some impact. "But I won't be able to put my stamp on it as much as I normally would, but hopefully I'll stay on for 2024." Speaking to the Mail-Times, Ms French said she was thrilled with Mr Pritchard's appointment. "It's really exciting for the festival to have some fresh energy," Ms French said. "It's great to have someone who knows the town and was even at the kitchen table during the inception of Nati Frinj in the role... it makes total sense." OTHER NEWS: Although he's been all over, Natimuk itself put a stamp on Mr Pritchard during his time in the town. "I'm not really from anywhere, I was born in Castlemaine and my parents moved around a lot," he said. "I first came to Natimuk in 1980 to go rock climbing, and visited throughout the eighties. "I moved to Natimuk in 1990, around the time my daughter was born, and bought a house in 1995." Mr Pritchard said Nati Frinj stood out among festivals he had worked on and attended. "I'm a great believer in Nati Frinj," he said. "The one thing that makes Nati Frinj stand out is how everyone is smiling.... the sense of enjoyment is fantastic. "I'd love to continue that buzz." Nati Frinj is set to take place in the last weekend of October. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

