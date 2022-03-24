news, local-news,

Back To Natimuk organisers are asking the community to get on their bikes and ride as part of a parade that will make its way down the town's main strip on Saturday, March 26. As part of the combined 150th Back to Natimuk and 130th Natimuk Show celebrations, the organising committee has brought back the much-loved bike decoration event. Kids and adults alike are invited to decorate their pushbike in whatever way, shape or form their imagination can come up with. Natimuk Agricultural Society secretary Judith Bysouth said no prior registration for the competition was required, and entrants will be able to join along the show's parade. READ MORE: "Participants will ride with the parade and the winner will be judge by mayor Robyn Gulline," she said. "She will present the winners with their official rosettes before the official opening of the show." Celebrations will begin at 9am on Saturday morning, with a combined procession of the Natimuk Brass Band and Horsham Rural City Band leading a street parade through Natimuk and into the showgrounds, after which the day will officially begin. Activities will be on offer for all sorts, with livestock and horse shows, shearing, arts, crafts and local produce available at the pavilion and indoor rock climbing wall courtesy of the Natimuk Rock Climbing society. The event will coincide with the launch of a Natimuk history picture book compiled by the Natimuk Historical Society's Keith Lockwood, which will reflect on the town's long history. Ms Bysouth said 2022's combined show aimed to bring Natimuk's past, present and future together for all attendees to see. "We tried to have an older feeling to the show with a sense of the history of the past and the present. "The Natimuk Show is after shearing and before cropping. So its a little window of time to down tools and come together and reconnect. It is just great to see people chilling out and chatting on the day. "Children grow up and more away, and while you keep in contact with the internet, phones and Facebook, you don't physically see them. A lot of people are making the journey home." Ms Bysouth said the event will also provide an opportunity to showcase Natimuk's renovated pavilion and multi-level shearing stage. "Small town shows are the best. It has been a tow year slog. We have totally renovated the pavilion, put a new fence and gate up, watered the grass non-stop and the grounds are just looking magic," she said. "The ambiance that will be here on Saturday is here to be absorbed."

