Throughout the past three weeks it has been well publicised the Horsham Greyhound Racing Club has conducted its annual Carnival, highlighted with the $70,000 Group 2 Horsham Cup, the $16,500 Sylvia Penny Memorial and the $12,000 GRV Vic Breeders for the maiden dogs. Horsham-based trainers competed against some of the best greyhounds in the state and turned in some great results. Patricia and Cliff Smith highlighted by qualifying Crackerjack Keg for the main event of the carnival the Horsham Cup, and "Keg" as he is know performed admirably finishing fifth. Bill and Helen Hartigan qualified their charge Kraken Shimmer for the Sylvia Penny Memorial and like Crackerjack Keg ran a gallant race just missing the placings in what was a blanket finish for the minor placings. Kraken Shimmer was taking on two of the best short to middle distance greyhounds in the state in Body Hack (17 Wins from 30 Starts) and Aston Flame (18 Wins from 32 Starts) and Josh McDonald qualified his young dog Master Logan for the final of the GRV Vic Breeders acquitting himself well finish just out of the minor placings. Across the month of March local trainers trained close to fifteen winners. Garry George: Aston Tarrant victories at Warrnambool and Horsham and Caiden's Mate winning at Horsham. Andrea Gurry: Victories at Horsham with Ordelia Bale, Curnow's Blues and Alabama Anna John Weir Smith: Fishbone Express winning at Ballarat. Heather Baxter: He's For Us winning in smart time at Horsham. Ian Bibby: Crymelon Comet returning to form with a victory at Horsham. Pat and Cliff Smith: Running 1st and 2nd at Warrnambool last week with Crackerjack Keg & Sinful Angel Peter Carter: Reinforcements winning at Warrnambool and Horsham and Border Lass winning at Horsham These winners for local trainers and the representation of greyhounds in the three major races over the Horsham carnival is a credit to every local trainer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/9cd6d114-94e7-4109-b820-b8f27e33c9b8.jpg/r93_0_1139_591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg