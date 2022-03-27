news, local-news,

The region's best bowling talent was on full display at a picturesque St Arnauds Country Club for the Wimmera Regional Finals. Held over the March long weekend the event featured leading bowlers from the four divisions that make up the Wimmera Region; Grampians, North Central, North Wimmera and Wimmera. In the Men's Gavin Walter headlined the list of winners, being crowned the Champion of Champions, while Karen Brennan was successful in taking out the Ladies' equivalent. Brennan also emerged victorious in the Ladies' Singles, whereas it was Geoff Lowe who won the Men's Singles. READ MORE: Wimmera Bowls Region president Andrew Reading was at the tournament and was full of praise for the quality of competition. "It was a very good event," Reading said. "I've been around bowls now for 20-odd years and I haven't seen much better bowling than we saw that weekend. "There was a lot of close bowls. Most of the finals were over 15 or 18 ends and a lot of times after that period of time the scores were level so they had to play extra ends. Reading was also impressed by the conditions of the event. "There was beautiful weather, there was no wind," he said. "Everybody said the green was absolutely beautiful. "Most days there was 50 or 60 people there sitting around watching, so a good turnout." All winners now progress to Champions week at Bendigo East from Saturday 30th April to Sunday 8th May. Wimmera Bowls Region finals event winners Men's Singles - Geoff Lowe Novice Singles - Martin Long Pairs - Grant Seeary & Clayton Holcombe Triples - Clayton Holcombe, Grant Seeary & Brady Holcombe Fours - Michael Turner, Marcus Gregg, Ron Goudie & Kevin Clyne Champion of Champions - Gavin Walter Ladies Singles - Karen Brennan Novice Singles - Shelley Holcombe Pairs - Betty Cozens & Sandra Knight Triples - Stephanie Funcke, Noreen Belot & Jan Arnold Fours - Maureen Petschel, Pam Weir, Elaine Fuller & Debbie Lowe Champion of Champions - Karen Brennan Mixed Mixed Pairs - Stephanie & Michael Funcke Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

