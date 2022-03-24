news, local-news,

Planned burning to reduce the risk of bushfire to the community and environment will intensify in the Wimmera in the coming weeks. Planned burning is a key part of Forest Fire Management Victoria's (FFMVic) bushfire risk strategy to protect communities, property and the environment. Wimmera District manager Glenn Rudolph said it is important that FFMVic crews carry out high priority burns in bushfire prone areas whenever conditions allow. "We understand the closure of visitor sites, roads and tracks may cause some inconvenience for people planning to visit the Grampians National Park, however it's important that we carry out these burns to reduce the risk of bushfires in the area," he said. "If anyone is planning to visit the Grampians National Park over the next few months, we encourage you to plan ahead and check for any possible closures that may be in place due to planned burning. READ MORE: "Once a planned burn is completed, FFMVic works closely with Parks Victoria to reopen visitor sites and walking tracks, such as the Grampians Peaks Trail, as soon as it is safe to do so. "We also engage with local tourism operators, vignerons and other businesses in the area to ensure they are informed about our planned burning program." If conditions are suitable, FFMVic crews in the Wimmera will carry out two planned burns in the Grampians National Park (Gariwerd) at Boroka Lookout and Stony Creek Road at the end of the week, with further planned burning scheduled to occur in the coming months. These burns will impact a number of key visitor areas including sections of the Grampians Peaks Trail, the Wonderland Range walking track network, Mackenzie Falls, Mount Victory Road and Boroka Lookout. FFMVic works closely with the Bureau of Meteorology to assess weather conditions - such as humidity, temperature, smoke dispersion and wind speed - and will only carry out burns when conditions are suitable. As well as burning FFMVic crews conduct mechanical fuel reduction works such as mowing, slashing, clearing, and creating and maintaining strategic fuel breaks. To find out when and where planned burns are happening near you go to www.vic.gov.au/plannedburns, or call the VicEmergency hotline at 1800 226 226.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/147404245/e5386528-585f-45c3-8356-5bf962eb1cd8.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg