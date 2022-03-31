news, local-news,

Excitement is brewing at Dimboola, with Senior Football coach Justin Beugelaar anticipating big things in 2022. The Roos have recruited extensively since the conclusion of the 2021 season, where they finished fifth and were set to break a significant finals drought. Beugelaar is keeping it simple when it comes to his expectations of the side. "If we don't make finals this year it's a loss for us," Beugelaar said. READ MORE: "As every team knows once you get in the finals anything can happen. You've just got to get there. "I'm fairly confident we're going to make finals." The Roos have recruited a host of new players to an already strong list, including former Nhill Toohey Medallist Billy Hayes and prolific goal scorer Gene Robinson from Millicent. They have retained most of their side and have also added to their Northern Territory Football League contingent, with Southern Districts trio Michael Bowden, Patrick Gallow and Jonathan Ross all putting pen to paper. Although they have recruited well Beugelaar understands that so far the Roos are just "a side on paper". "The quicker we can gel together and form a bond with the locals and the kids that are already here, the better it's going to be us going forward," he said. "I've got no doubt that will happen, because the blokes that we've recruited to this football club are not only good footballers but good people." On top of their signings Beugelaar also admitted that developing juniors during the season is vital for the club to be sustainable "Internally the goal for us too is to blood a lot of juniors to hold the club in good stead going forward," he said. "I'm not going to be here forever. MORE NEWS: "The president Wardy is not going to be here forever so we want to leave the place in a good spot when we move on." Beugelaar highlighted some of the young players to watch. "Jordie Laverty he's been training the house down," he said. "Harper Harradine is a very good player coming through the ranks and we've got Paddy Clark coming up through the 17s. "And we've got a new kid who's come across from Horsham in Jarra Secombe. He's electrifying on the track."

