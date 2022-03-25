news, local-news,

HORSHAM Agricultural Society are celebrating a successful Wimmera Merino Sheep Show for 2022, the second year since the inaugural event in 2021. The show saw almost 150 Merino sheep come to Maydale Reserve from as far afield as South Australia. On Sunday, March 20, the show hosted its yard dog trials, which included both novice and maiden divisions. Willaura farmer Cloe Barake and her dog Jazz took out the top spot in the novice yard dog division, which she said was a welcome surprise. READ MORE: "For the last few trials I have been holding her back but she has finally made it. You never expect it. When you are using a dog to work sheep you are relying on too many things to expect the win," she said. "I was very pleased to come in front of a few very good handlers. They are great sheep for a trial because they test the dogs out a bit so you really have to work for it." Ged Bibby, who also competed at the yard dog trails said the day's sheep proved a worthy challenge. "It has been a great day. Fantastic to see some of the young fellers come out with their dogs and get some good scores. Today followed up with some very good handlers from Victoria, South Australia and New South Wales, and some very good dogs," he said. "The sheep are really challenging, so you are going to see the best dogs win for sure."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/30d89472-cca3-4936-8407-1391c15a0025.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg