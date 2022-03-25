news, local-news,

The Wimmera's newest sporting club is looking for new members ahead of its first racing season. The Wimmera Human Powered Vehicle (HPV) Racing Team will start it's Australian HPV Super Series campaign on March 26 at Mount Gambier, where racers will take part in a six-hour marathon. The team has entered cars in the Under 13, Under 19 and adult categories, but parent helper Drew North said the side is looking to enter more carts in future. "We'll enter as many as we can, if we get the numbers," he said. The Australian HPV Super Series is comprised of several six hour races and a 24-hour race at the conclusion of the season at Murray Bridge. READ MORE: More than 250 teams compete in the competition, with the sport's popularity growing every year. Mr North said HPV racing was an interesting dynamic among sports. "It's an individual sport, within a team environment," he said. "When a rider is on the track, it's just them, but they still need to work together in the pits. "They're helping each other out, learning how to change parts, change wheels." North said each cart has a team of six or so riders attached to it, who are rotated through. MORE NEWS: "Teenagers can go for an hour at a time, but some of the younger ones go for many half an hour," he said. HPV races can reach phenomenal speeds according to North. "The older teams, the more experienced teams, can get up to 60km/h... they're flying," he said. The Wimmera HPV Racing Team competed in the past under the banner of Horsham West Primary, but 2022 has seen them move out on their own. The future is exciting, North said. "Like any new club, it takes a while to get things up and running." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/e4d6cb97-ecbd-445b-a84c-19c42d140525.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg