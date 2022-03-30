news, local-news,

The Laharum Demons are "hungry" to have another tilt at the flag in 2022, according to co-coach Caitlin Story. "We know each other inside out, by now, but unfortunately due to COVID-19 we have been able to do what we've really wanted to do, to have those couple of extra premierships," Story said. "We've been in this position for a few years now.. we're ready to go and get into it." Story said Laharum was adopting a flexible approach to team selection this season. "We've made it really clear we're not going to have set, concrete teams this season, to give everyone a chance to move up, especially juniors," Story said. READ MORE: "We're really trying to reward the people that put the extra effort in, show up to trainings and give it their all on gameday. "We'll probably see a lot of movement in the first few weeks, just to try to reward those people putting in a bit of extra effort after a couple of years of COVID-19. "We've got a lot of new faces, which is great. Our squads are full, our coaching roles are full... We've been able to keep the core group we've had the past three or so years." Despite retaining a formidable playing core, the 2019 premiers will still debut "plenty of new faces" this season. The reigning premiers lost key midcourt force Faith McKenzie to Minyip-Murtoa, however, Story said the side has already found a replacement in recruit Jemma Nagorkca. MORE NEWS: "She's a zippy, handy little mid-court player," Story said. "She's young, but she's got a lot of confidence and voice... she'll be a great pick-up for us in the midcourt as we've lost Faith." Key pieces of the squad that went unbeaten in 2021 have stayed, and will be important for the Demons' campaign in 2022. Story cited reigning HDFNL A Grade Best and Fairest, Liv Jones, and sisters Maddie and Ema Iredell as being players to watch out for in 2022. "(Liv Jones will) bring a lot this year, and Ema Iredell in defence; she's probably the fittest she's ever been, so watch out for her," Story said. "Her sister Maddie (Iredell) is still making the trip from Geelong when she can make it. "Having those two at either end, along with their fitness and leadership, is invaluable. They'll be ones to watch." With a flag firmly being in the Demons' sights, Story isn't expecting an easy run, but said Laharum would face any challenges head on. "Whatever teams throw at us, we'll work it out from there," she said.

