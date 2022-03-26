news, local-news,

I feel as though we are coming to the close of an enchanted summer. I know it's been autumn for nearly a month now, but the leaves are turning later this year, the sun has shone brighter, and the rain has fallen during the night. We turn the clocks back again next weekend and I'm hoping it won't be like Cinderella's carriage turning back into a pumpkin. I don't want this spellbinding ride to end. HISTORY: Hospital's funding fight: Horsham's health history I wonder if this strange magical existence has to do with more than just the weather. Is it because all is peace and safety for us while so many communities around the globe are facing armed conflict? While I spend my weekend painting a pergola, many stagger away from ruins with no hope of shelter. I lay awake waiting for my teen to return from the fun of a party while many know their teen will never return. INSPIRATION: Putting his best foot forward: charity walker powers to Horsham I catch-up with friends in cafes to make plans while multitudes do not know how they will find something to eat to survive. The pleasure of joyfully shopping for pretty outfits that my teenage daughters will wear to debutante balls is mine while many are shoving hardy clothes into a bag to escape violence. We really are living in a fairy tale, aren't we? I am expending lots of energy pretending I am okay with this. READ MORE: State government backs down on changes to public notices How is it that I was so blessed to be born in Australian during this exact time in history? The Bible tells me God has put me here "for such a time as this", but so far life seems pretty darn cruisey and I haven't had to go out on a limb to save my nation like Queen Esther did. I guess I could warn people not to ignore eternity, to be aware that even during these dreamy days in Australia, any one of them could be our last, and being sure of your destiny is all you really have; eternity is permanent, so trust in the happy ending on offer, true freedom. I think we all sense that these are amazing times we are living in. Are they the last days of something super spectacular; or is that loud ticking just daylight savings coming to a close?

