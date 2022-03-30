news, local-news,

Laharum senior coach Glen Doyle said his side is primed for the return of football to the region after an interrupted 2021. "We're feeling positive... we're looking forward to enjoying the journey," Doyle said. "It's coming up and over the hill really quickly; along with everybody else we're looking forward to getting a season. "We're looking forward to spending time together, having fun, and playing the best football we can." Laharum finished the 2021 season in 10th position and was plagued with injuries throughout much of the season. Doyle said the club had achieved their recruitment objectives during the offseason, which involved taking a 'Laharum first' approach. "I want to bring as many ex-Laharum people into the club as I could, and I also wanted to bring other good people into the club," he said. "We've been able to bring back four or five guys; Sam Vincent, Joel Pymer, Dylan Cross just to name three that have returned to the club, "They're good Laharum people and really add to what we're trying to do." Pymer played for Rupanyup in 2021, while Vincent and Cross played for Laharum as recently as 2018 and 2019. To complement the team's core veterans and returning players, Doyle is excited about the prospects of seeing the next generation develop. "We've got a good group of younger guys coming through as well," he said. Doyle said he was looking forward to working with "I have a different approach to Shannon... but I'm extremely fortunate to have him staying on, and the insights he offers the playing group," Doyle said. "The guys have really embraced both of us and I'm really pleased to have him on board." With a new coach and the prospect of the league's first full season since 2019, Doyle is keeping his expectations measured. "The expectation for this season is that we will play the way we want to play," he said. "We will continue to work towards that, we'll endeavour to bond and play a really team-orientated brand of football." Doyle said Laharum was intending to build a culture of camaraderie throughout season 2022. "Our main goals are around everybody improving; everyone doing their roles and playing their part and supporting each other," he said. "At the forefront, it's about everyone enjoying their football."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/8c1d0d26-7da1-4541-aad8-4d68d8a03c9e.jpg/r2_55_1021_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg