NATIMUK was a hive of activity across the past weekend as revellers near and far made their way to the town for its combined 150th Back To Natimuk and 130th Natimuk Show celebrations. Beginning the event, a procession of vintage cars and residents made its way down Jory Street, led by Horsham Rural City Band. Weather was perfect for the day, with a cold morning giving way to a bright and sunny afternoon. There was something for everyone at the event, with games and prizes, indoor rock climbing, equestrian trials, history displays and more. There was a spirited shearing, wool handling and blade shearing competition on the day, as well as dog jumping and vintage car competitions. Brave attendees also had a chance to try their hand at a motorbike obstacle course on the Natimuk Showgrounds oval. The event saw the launch of Natimuk Reflections, a book written by Keith Lockwood about the town's long history, Natimuk District Pioneers, about the early settlement of the town, and About Time, which traces the history of the Sudholz family back to 1562. Victorian Agricultural Shows chief executive Rod Bowles attended the event, and officially opened the show in a ceremony on mid-day Saturday. Natimuk Show president Robert Rogers said the success of the event was a welcome relief after two years of interrupted planning throughout the COVID pandemic. "It shaped up to be absolutely brilliant. We expected a big crowd to come in and they are already filing through now," he said. "We have got everything pretty well under control. We prepared for a big day." Natimuk Show secretary Judith Bysouth said the committee was pleased by the show's success. "It was just awesome, everything ran to clockwork. The parade was spectacular and both bands we excellent," she said. "Everyone was in good spirits. There were young junior poultry exhibitors that won prizes and it put a sparkle in their eyes after not being able to attend shows last year. Just an awesome day for everybody."

