news, local-news,

The Central Wimmera Tennis Association came to an enthralling conclusion on Saturday with St Michael's (Pennant), Horsham Lawn Thompson (A Special), Haven (A Grade) and Laharum (B Special) walking away with premierships. In Pennant St Michael's prevailed 7 (80) - 5 (60) over Drung South Purple, in front of a healthy crowd at the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club. The first rubber set the tone for a close contest with Drung South's Dylan Emmerson and Aaron Jennings defeating Steffi McDonald and Ian Nitschke 8-7 in a thrilling affair. READ MORE: In the next tie Jess McDonald and Ian Nitschke got St Michael's on the board accounting for Kate-Lyn Perkin and Yolanda Francis 8-6. From there on in the two teams could not be separated until the eighth rubber where Angela Nitschke's singles win over Yolanda Francis (8-7) handed St Michael's a 5-3 lead. With only four rubbers left the margin ultimately proved too great and resulted in St Michael's being crowned worthy champions, for the second consecutive year. St Michael's Peter Hayes and Drung South's Kirby Knight were standouts over the day winning all three of their rubbers. Despite their loss CWTA president Jeremy Quast was full of praise for Drung South Purple and their efforts in what he described as a "tight" contest . "Drung South Purple had three A Special players that came up from Noradjuha-Quantong last year and they absolutely had a red hot go," Quast said. "They were definitely not expected to be there but they fought hard all year. "Their hard work of hitting, playing and having a go has definitely paid off. "In his last match Dylan Emmerson put in a Goliath effort to try and get the team over the line but just fell short." In A Special Horsham Lawn Thompson accounted for Natimuk 9 (79) - 5 (74) in an extremely tight battle overall, in front of their home crowd. Nearly every rubber was won convincingly with nine of the 14 ties resulting in the losing team winning three or less games. Natimuk's Cheryl Sudholz and Horsham Lawn's Brett Thompson and Maree Thompson were the only players to triumph in all three of their rubbers. "If it's a grand final day and it's coming down to the last couple of sets that means the best two teams are there," Quast said of the result. "It's just who can get over the line on those sets will win the day. "It could have gone either way. Last year Natimuk got the better of Lawn and this year Lawn got the better of Natimuk." Haven Tennis Club emerged victorious 7 (78) - 5 (72) over Horsham Lawn Bardell in A Grade, thanks to a surge after the first eight rubbers. It was four rubbers apiece before Haven won three of the four remaining clashes to seal the premiership. Haven's Jay Guzarem and Horsham Lawn's Ash Brooks kept a perfect record from their three rubbers. "It was a very tight match all day," Quast said. "And that's how you want the grand final to be." Last, but not least, it was Laharum who placed a final exclamation point on their season of dominance, when they had a comprehensive 10 (91) - 2 (58) win over St Michael's in B Special. Laharum flew out of the blocks to an unassailable lead; winning the first six rubbers of the match. St Michaels got off the mark in the seventh, with Bowen Friend and Nick Mandic winning their Men's Doubles clash. Unfortunately for the Saints they were only to secure one more rubber as Laharum flexed their might on the way to victory. Laharum's Lauren Sykes, Shannon Emmerton, Vanessa Lenehan, Caroline Geue and Debbie Bunworth each won all three of their rubbers. MORE NEWS: Quast said Laharum were deserving premiers. "Laharum have just been the dominant team all year and they proved that in the grand final," he said. Overall Quast was thrilled with the spectacle on display from all grades. "It's one of the closest grand finals, across the board," he said. He also gave congratulations to the Horsham Lawn Tennis Club for hosting the event. "Horsham Lawn had a great regional event in January and they've continued on with maintaining the courts and the standard of the courts," he said. "A lot of people that I spoke to on the day said the courts were just playing absolutely beautifully. "So full credit to Lawn they put on a great event and the courts were fantastic and the surroundings are just amazing and they put on a really good grand final day." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128797359/5eafc2a2-eb95-4c50-87d9-e7daad1b7103.JPG/r3_210_5566_3353_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg