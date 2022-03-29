news, local-news,

Grampians Health marked Harmony Week 2022 with a visit to Edenhope to celebrate the cultural diversity of its staff, clients and patients. On Friday, March 25, Claire Woods, Grampians Health Interim Chief People Officer, visited the Edenhope campus where she spoke on the importance of bringing together people of all cultures in our organisation. "This year's theme 'Everybody belongs' is really important to our health service," Ms Woods said. "We celebrate the diversity of all our team, bringing together people of all cultures in our organisation and making a difference to the people we deliver care to. "It doesn't matter where you come from, what your background is, there is a place here at Grampians Health where you belong. "This week is also about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone - this extends beyond our staff to the patients and clients we treat and the communities we serve. "We are celebrating Harmony week across all our campuses this week. We will be showcasing our staff and their cultural diversity. We have shared orange ribbons for staff to wear. "Some of our cafes are providing themed menus and some campuses will have a shared lunch where staff can bring along a dish that represents their culture." Research indicates that organisations perform well when employees feel included and their workplace is strongly committed to supporting diversity. With around 45 per cent of Australians born overseas or with at least one parent who was, Harmony Week has always been a way for workplaces to showcase and acknowledge their cultural diversity. Harmony Week celebrates Australia's cultural diversity. It's about inclusiveness, respect and a sense of belonging for everyone. Grampians Health said it was committed to providing a diverse and inclusive workforce with current employees as diverse as the services we offer across the region.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/75708523-c2b7-49ad-a5a1-93f10d576de2.jpg/r9_453_3388_2362_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg