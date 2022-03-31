news, local-news,

After finishing third in 2021, Dimboola's A Grade netballers have a challenge ahead of them in 2022, after losing several of their key players. According to Ant Toet the side will have to subsequently adjust their expectations for 2022. "Last year we were lucky enough to finish third and knock off the Giants," She said. "We're definitely aiming for those finals again but also we need to be realistic that we're almost rebuilding with four girls gone too." READ MORE: Toet is understanding as to the reasons for the departures. "The departures are girls that have gone off to uni and after COVID are choosing not to come back and spend some time down at Geelong, Bendigo and Adelaide," Toet said. "They did the right thing by us in helping us out in the last couple of years which is awesome and also such a shame because we had a good mix of girls and we were really coming together after a rocky start. The Roos are also in the dark in regards to the return of star shooter Nicole Polycarpou, who suffered an ACL injury playing basketball. "Nicole's been training really well doing a lot of other rehab work as well. I can't confirm that she'll be available come the season," Toet said. "It's just a week-by-week thing for her. She's still actively involved in the club and has joined as assistant coach to me, which will be awesome." Toet said the side will aim to fill majority of the hole left by the exiting players with talent already at the club. "We're looking to bolster with a couple of B Grade girls and a couple of juniors," she said. "We do have one new recruit to the club which is a local primary school teacher and she's joining us from Ouyen. "She's been playing A Grade since her juniors. She's a seasoned A Grade goalie which will come in handy. The Roos coach said it is more off the court that the Roos will look to make improvements on in 2022. "We were thrown a few curveballs not only with COVID but we were just unsettled and it took us a while to find our groove," she said. RELATED NEWS: "When I came on as coach in the second round it really threw the girls a bit and (we needed) to really develop that self belief. "Continuing to bring that self belief and that team cohesion, which we have been working on at senior training across the three grades - that's our focus." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

